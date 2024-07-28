Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan 'eat the same food' as their staff, REVEALS Taimur and Jeh's nurse Lalita Dsilva

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were lucky to have popular celebrity pediatric nurse Lalita Dsilva, who took great care of their kids, Taimur and Jeh. While she was with the kids 27x7, the celebrity couple never treated her differently.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, the caretaker revealed that Bebo and Saif would eat the same food as the other staff members. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are simple people

Popular pediatric nurse Lalita Dsilva spent eight years of her life looking after the kids of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. When asked how the celebrity couple is in real life, she told Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush that they are simple and normal people.

The senior caretaker further added that their morning routine involves eating food with the staff members. Lalita further added that there’s no such thing that there will be separate food for the staff. All of them would eat the same food and of the same quality. “So many times we have all eaten together,” she revealed.

Saif Ali Khan is a great cook

Further on, in the same interview, Lalita Dsilva stated that actor Saif Ali Khan is a talented cook and would often cook when they went to Pataudi. “Saif sir likes to cook. He cooks very well. I don’t have non-vegetarian food, but he cooks very good Laal Maas. He also cooks very good spaghetti, pasta, Italian food,” she stated.

There were rumors circulating around that the nanny was paid around Rs 2.5 lakh as remuneration by the couple. When asked to state the reality, she answered with a laugh, “Rs 2.5 lakh? I wish. May your words come true. These are all just rumors.”

Lalita also stated that while these rumors were circulating, she asked Bebo if she was actually going to get paid this much, to which Kareena replied, “These are all jokes, sister. Don’t take it all seriously.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s action movie Singham Again. On the other hand, Saif is waiting for the release of his Telugu-language action-drama film Devara: Part 1.

