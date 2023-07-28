EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Brar on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hansal Mehta's next: 'She is very well...'

Ranveer Brar is one of the most famous chefs who can make boring food into something exciting. He is a well-known host of popular Television food shows and a judge in three seasons of MasterChef India, alongside fellow chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia & Garima Arora. Ranveer is also an author, restaurateur, and actor. In the first episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast, chef Ranveer Brar went down memory lane talking about his ups and downs, myths related to some foods, modern parenting, fitness, and working experience with Kareena Kapoor Khan in a segment of Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller.

Sharing his working experience with Bebo, Ranveer said, "She is very well-prepared. Matlab script ka koi version chhota sa bhi change hota raha toh wo bolta hain, 'nehi yeh wala word toh nehi tha.' She comes very well-prepared on sets. She knows what they gonna shoot. Also wo ek magic hota hain na, action ka magic, wo dikhta hain usme. The moment you say action, wo jo ek split second mein character mein aane wala jo trick hain na, so much to learn from her."

Recalling a scene from the upcoming movie, Ranveer said, "Ek scene hain jaha unko thappad marna hain mereko. She is very gentle woman. She was like, 'arey nehi yaar Ranveer aise kaise tereko thappad mar dungi.' She said Hansal Sir, 'Nehi Sir aise thappad nehi marna mereko.' She suggested a hand gesture without touching my face. Meanwhile, I needed to look scared but she realised she is not scary enough. I won't say much but she did something for which I was sh*t scared of her in that split second. A lot of respect to her and the team."

Speaking about Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller, the film is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders and other details are still under wraps. Chef Ranveer Brar will be seen in a part of the thriller.

