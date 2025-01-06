Kareena Kapoor Khan is all heart for ‘queen’ Demi Moore’s inspiring speech as she takes home Best Actress trophy at Golden Globes 2025

The Golden Globes 2025 has concluded, and Demi Moore took home the trophy in the category Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Substance. She delivered an inspiring speech while accepting the award during the ceremony. Kareena Kapoor Khan has now reacted to her win, showering love on her and calling her ‘queen.’

Today, January 6, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post about Demi Moore’s Golden Globes win and her speech. Kareena expressed her feelings with a red heart emoji, a crown emoji representing a queen, and a fist-bump emoji.

Have a look at her story!

In her speech, Demi said that she had been acting for 45 years, but this was the first time that she won something as an actor. Talking about what a producer once told her, she revealed, “30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress.” Sharing its impact on her, Demi mentioned that she believed she could do successful movies, but her work wouldn’t be acknowledged.

The actress continued by saying that a few years ago, she thought she had done what she was meant to do. She added that during her low point, she got the “magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box absolutely bonkers script” of The Substance. Demi extended her gratitude to her cast and crew as well as the people who have supported her throughout the years.

Demi Moore, who won for her performance in The Substance, was competing with Amy Adams for Nightbitch, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, and Zendaya for Challengers.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan received a lot of acclaim for her performances in Crew and The Buckingham Murders in 2024. She is now looking forward to a film, reportedly titled Daayra, with Meghna Gulzar.

