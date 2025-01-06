‘Jiju’ Vicky Kaushal has most heartwarming wish for Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif; don’t miss Sharvari’s cute PIC with birthday girl
On the special occasion of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday today, January 6, 2025, Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari sent her heartwarming wishes.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share a great bond with each other’s families. They are often spotted hanging out together during special occasions and festivals. Vicky recently dropped a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari also shared a cute picture with the birthday girl.
Today, January 6, 2025, marks the birthday of Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, who has starred in the movie Time to Dance (2021). On her special day, her family and friends showered her with love and warm wishes.
Her 'jiju' Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and shared a stunning picture of Isabelle from their recent family vacation in the United Kingdom. He wrote, “Happiest Birthday Isy! May you have the most joyous year ahead. (hugging face emojis) @isakaif.”
Have a look at the story!
Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal has been rumored to be dating Sharvari for a long time. She has also been spotted at their family gatherings. The Alpha actress posted a cute picture with Isabelle on her Instagram Stories. The duo was seen twinning in black dresses and posing with wide smiles as they hugged each other. Sharvari stated, “Happy Birthday Isssyyy!! Love you lots! (red heart and sparkles emoji) @isakaif.”
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted last night exiting a building after celebrating Isabelle’s birthday party. The couple wore matching outfits with black shirts and blue jeans. They held hands as they walked towards their car and Vicky even protected his wife amid the crowd.
