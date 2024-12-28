Demi Moore and Daughters Share Laughter Doing Viral Holiday Candle Challenge: Watch

Demi Moore appears to have had a jolly time with her three daughters this Christmas. In a joint post shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 26, the Substance actress, 62, showed herself participating in the viral tealight candle challenge with her girls as they gathered to celebrate the holiday together.

“I can’t stop laughing. Merry Rizzmas, everyone,” Scout LaRue Willis, 33, captioned the video.

The clip began with Rumer Willis, 36, attempting to blow as many candles as possible in the row set out before her. When it came time for Moore to try her luck at the challenge, she sought the blessings of the family dog by placing the pup near her forehead for a quick prayer before taking her turn.

The Striptease star fell to her side with hysterical laughter as some of the candles she blew with so much effort relit themselves.

Rumer, who claimed she would try to get at least one through four candles, ended up blowing five of them.

“What a joy to be loony,” Tallulah, 30, commented on the post.

Moore shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis. During the holiday season, the former couple’s youngest daughter got engaged to Justin Acee. Tallulah and the musician, who announced their engagement on December 23, began dating in January 2023.

“The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin, I’m so lucky to get to call you my brother. Baby Lula, my gift, my queen, my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both,” Rumer commented on the set of pictures posted by the future Mr. and Mrs.

Moore also shared a special tribute to the newly engaged couple on Christmas Day. “A Christmas proposal. Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee—we love you,” she captioned her Instagram slideshow, which featured a series of pictures and a sweet video from Tallulah and Justin’s proposal.

The video showed the youngest of Moore's girls becoming emotional while following red rose petals in the shape of an arrow as Acee led her inside. The milestone moment was filmed from upstairs, showing Tallulah seated in a chair beside a fireplace as her partner got down on one knee with a ring in his hand.

