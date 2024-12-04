Kareena Kapoor and other family members gear up to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary in the most special way; find out

It was just a few days back that Ranbir Kapoor announced the film festival dedicated to his grandfather and legendary filmmaker, Raj Kapoor. Days after, Kareena Kapoor and other family members of the Kapoor family officially announced the same on their respective Instagram handles.

On December 4, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the upcoming film festival dedicated to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. The post featured a monochrome photo of Kapoor with his iconic characters beside him. "Raj Kapoor 100" read on the top. Marking the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker, it has been revealed that 10 iconic films of Kapoor will be released in 40 cities and 135 cinemas at PVR-INOX and Cinepolis.

"His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India’s Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from Dec 13-15, 2024, on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films, screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas. #RajKapoor100," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Minutes later, fans swamped the comments section expressing joy over the initiative. A fan stated, "The show must go on" while another fan expressed, "Excited for this Why not all over the country? We want this in our town too! Wathcing RK’s films in theaters is one of the best feeling!"

In addition to this, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other family members also shared similar posts on their respective social media handles.

Take a look

It is worth mentioning that Ranbir during his appearance at the Indian Film Festival Of India, Goa for the first time announced the special festival. He also expressed hope about people coming to watch the film.

During the same conversation, the Ramayana actor also expressed his desire to make a biopic on Raj Kapoor. He mentioned that he speaks to a lot of people, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali about how to make a biopic on him.

"A biopic is not just something which highlights the success in a person's life, you truly have to portray someone's life honestly, the lows, struggles, relationship dynamics," he mentioned.

Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary falls on December 14, 2024.

