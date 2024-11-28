Ananya Panday wants father Chunky to delete his Instagram and it has connection to her rumored ex Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, after being in a relationship for some time, decided to call it quits. The news of their separation left fans heartbroken. Meanwhile, recently AP suggested her father, Chunky Panday to delete his Instagram account. Read to know more about its connection with her rumored ex.

A video clip has been posted on the Instagram handle of We Are Yuvaa featuring Ananya Panday and her father, Chunky Panday. The father-daughter duo was seen indulging in a light-hearted conversation, talking about generic things. During the conversation, the Call Me Bae actress points out that her father’s Instagram handle should be deleted.

She said, "You on Instagram needs to be deleted because you just keep liking anything without reading it and getting them into more trouble" and Chunky defended himself with his fatherly innocence stating, "I just keep liking wherever I see your photograph."

For the unversed, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur despite their break-up continued with their professional collaborations and made a joint post endorsing an eyewear brand. Since rumors of their separation were rife, some mocked the Dream Girl 2 actress for her short-lived relationship with The Night Manager star. An Instagram account shared the image of their advertisement and penned, “When the brand's contract lasts longer than the relationship.”

Soon after, the screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit’s BollyBlindNGossip page, showcasing Chunky Panday also liking it. The reports of Ananya and Aditya breaking up came to light earlier this year in March.

During the same conversation, the Chand Mera Dil actress asks her father a "heavy question" if he thinks she is a good actor, and in response to this, Chunky quips, "At home or on screen?" Further, the Housefull 5 actor impersonates his daughter stating, "I want to read my scripts and choose them" and suggests to her "Sometimes you have to just do a film," to which Ananya tells him that he is not allowed to give her advice after Liger.

On the professional front, Ananya has Call Me Bae 2, an untitled biopic on C. Sankaran Nair and Chand Mera Dil in the pipeline whereas Chunky will be next seen in Housefull 5.

