Kareena Kapoor Khan on facing string of failures before Jab We Met: 'I would cry myself to sleep for many nights'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses who has maintained her A-game throughout her 24 years of acting career so far. However, it has been a grueling journey for the actress because she has been through so many highs and lows. The actress experienced a dull phase in her career as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on managing difficult situations in her career

During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the difficult situations she faced in her career and how she managed it. Talking about the time before Jab We Met when she had a string of flops at the box office, Kareena shared that she used to cry before going to sleep and how 'if it happened to anybody honestly nobody would survive this.'

Kareena shared that she never let anybody feel it. However, she took a break from the films for one year and reconsidered her choice of films. "I had said no to so many films and I was at home because I was like so many films are not doing well, I need to take a step back to reassess why the hell this is happening, to wait for that perfect script which will come which might take a year or two but I must be prepared to pull back," she said.

Advertisement

Talking about feeling the box office pressure, Kareena admitted that 'ultimately the box office success is important' because you are chasing it. Explaining her point, she said, "We are chasing the craft, we are chasing the art but with art, we are also chasing the fact (that numbers are important), this longevity has happened also because of the box office hits" along with other factors like confidence and personality.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the impact of failures on her

Opening up about the impact of failures on her, Kareena said that she was upset and traumatized. "I would cry myself to sleep for many nights, why are my films not working, what is it that's happening because even people were like 'she's so good' but that one film I just needed that one turn which was not happening."

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming heist comedy Crew which features her in the lead alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

After that, she will be seen in Singham Again which is the 3rd instalment of Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again will hit the cinemas on Independence Day i.e. Aug 15.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor recalls taking ‘almost a year’ to achieve size-zero; reveals if she will ever do it again