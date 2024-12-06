Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to play Emily Blunt's character from The Devil Wears Prada; reveals having 'fangirl moment' at Red Sea Film Festival 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva, an acclaimed actor who enjoys the love of her millions of fans residing in every corner of the world. But did you know she admires Emily Blunt and her line of work? At the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival 2024, Bebo had a fangirl moment when she met with the Hollywood actress. In an interview, the B-town star also expressed her desire to play Emily’s character from The Devil Wears Prada. Read on!

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned her fans by channeling her inner fashionista at the opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival. Today (December 6), she dropped another stunning look, in which she looked ethereal. While she is enjoying the international film festival, the actress has also been gushing over her favorite international actors like Emily Blunt.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India about her experience on the coveted red carpet, the Indian actress expressed that she was feeling amazing. The Jaane Jaan star also admitted that she is a huge fan of the English actress.

Sharing more about the wonderful moment when she met the Hollywood star at the event, Kapoor stated, “I had to have a fangirl moment and introduce myself from India as an Indian actor and say that I wanted a picture.” She further wished to play Emily's character from The Devil Wears Prada.

“The Devil Wears Prada, I mean, it’s a tossup as to which role I really want to play because I think I can ace both because I love both the characters so much,” Saif Ali Khan’s wife expressed, adding that it was nice to be able to be there.

Further on, she expressed how honored she was to be seated with some of the acclaimed global actors from the entertainment industry. With such an opportunity at hand, she thinks she is doing something right in terms of her body of work or the choices that she is making to be able to present India on such a prestigious platform. “So, it’s also a lot more responsibility because I want more good scripts,” Bebo exclaimed with a burst of laughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. In 2025, she will be celebrating 25 years of her acting debut with the Bollywood film Refugee.

