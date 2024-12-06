Kareena Kapoor exudes glam in violet dress as she attends Red Sea Film Festival's opening night; netizens say 'slaying in every outfit'

Kareena Kapoor knows how to turn heads with her style and always aces to it. Recently, the diva made her way to the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Bebo, known for her impressive style, wore a purple-hued dress for the event, and fans couldn't stop praising how the actress carried off and slayed in every outfit with her style.

On her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her look at the opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which witnessed numerous international stars in attendance. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a violet sleeveless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline adorned with matching flower petal detailing that stole the show.

Take a look:

Kapoor paired it with dainty earrings and tied her hair in an elegant updo in a classic style. She kept her makeup glam yet subtle, which complimented her elegant ensemble. Bebo carried the bold color confidently, highlighting how she likes to experiment with her looks.

When she shared the photos on her Instagram handle, fans quickly admired how the actress stuns in every look. From unique sarees at her cousin's engagement to her modern gowns and beach looks, they praised her timeless beauty and style.

One follower commented, "Bebo, stop slaying in every look," while another wrote, "Never imagined this color on you, but oh my, my!" Moreover, a fan quickly highlighted her ability to carry different outfits and penned, "Woah ... .the best always."

Apart from fans, celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also praised her in the comment section.

On the work front, Kareena's crime-thriller film The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta released in India on September 13, 2024. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again that released on November 1, 2024 co-starring Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and more in significant roles.

