Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has most heartwarming resolution for New Year 2025 and 'forever'; see PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been celebrating the holiday season abroad with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh. The actress recently dropped a New Year post that showcased her elder son’s heartwarming resolution for 2025 and ‘forever.’ He was seen doing his mom’s ‘seva.’

Today, January 4, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan. In the photos, the young boy wore a black suit and had his back facing towards the camera. He was seen carrying a pair of black heels in his hand as he walked in a hotel lobby.

In the caption, Kareena stated, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever (Mother's service this year and forever).” She extended festive wishes to her followers and promised more pictures. The actress stated, “Happy new year friends (red heart emoji). More Pictures coming soon, stay tuned.”

Netizens showered love on the mother-son duo in the comments section of the post and complimented Taimur for being a gentleman. One person said, “He is turning into a true blue Pataudi Gentleman,” while another wrote, “Taimur is a gentleman. God bless you baby.”

A user stated, “What a handsome little man,” and another mentioned, “Nice post amazing love it so much.” A comment read, “I guess I need to get married and have kids soon to recreate this.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vaani Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor liked the post.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a photo dump on the last day of 2024 and proved that she is the ultimate selfie queen. The post featured various selfies of the Crew actress and showcased her natural beauty. The caption read, “Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year, see you on the flip side. 31-12-2024.” Check it out!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Singham Again. She has a film reportedly titled Daayra with Meghna Gulzar in her lineup.

