Devara trailer launch: Saif Ali Khan calls film a cutting edge of cinema, reveals Jr NTR had been most hospitable co-star he ever met

Devara: Part 1 has become one of the most hyped films that have made the audiences go crazy with excitement. While the film is set to release on September 27, 2024, fans of Jr NTR and all the other actors in the movie haven’t stopped praising the project. And now, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who will make his South cinema debut with Devara, opened up about his reflections while working on the movie.

At the trailer launch event for Devara, Saif Ali Khan bared his heart out as he spoke about the massive opportunity that he got to mark his South debut in the Jr NTR starrer. The actor appreciated the massive successes that Southern films have scored over time and expressed gratitude for being roped in for one such prospective project with Devara.

He said, "Honestly, I was very excited, as I said, to get offered a big movie made in Andhra, the South film industry. The South movie industry has given us so many incredible movies. And I think the future is going to be an accuration between the north and south. Like you say, a pan-Indian kind of scenario.”

Furthermore, Saif spilled beans on how the director Koratala Siva offered him the role, based on his past performance in films like Omkara. Moreover, the actor highlighted his character of Bhaira in Devara as an interesting one, which has different age-wise versions and a multitude of layers to understand.

Speaking more about the insights of his character, Saif expressed, “It's more of an anti-hero, a straight antagonist. It was absolutely lovely playing it. It's not an entry or debut into a new kind of cinema. According to me, it's the cutting edge of Indian cinema right now; it was great for me to play.”

Yet in another excerpt, Saif Ali Khan wholeheartedly praised his dear co-star, Jr NTR, who plays the protagonist in Devara. The Bollywood star remembered the informal meetups he had with the RRR actor and expressed how homely and welcoming he was towards him.

He shared, “As I have said, a great, very friendly, welcoming person. We had a laugh on the first day and he visited in my van while I was waiting for a shot. And he made me feel so comfortable. We had a lovely laugh. He’s one of the most hospitable people I have worked with. He’s a very nice, down-to-earth guy.”

