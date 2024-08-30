Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh to have sequel? Director Mudassar Aziz spills beans on providing 'new perspective'

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which became a box office hit in 2019 and had audiences laughing out loud, is getting a sequel. Fans have reason to celebrate as the new installment promises even more laughs. Director Mudassar Aziz recently spilled the beans on the sequel of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. He shared, “I will provide a very interesting perspective from a woman’s standpoint and a lot of laughs.”

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the director provided an update on the Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel. He revealed that the sequel will be his next directorial project, with several aspects currently being finalized. "Since I am setting out to take that on as the next installment of the idea of Man Woman, and Her all over again, I can promise it will not be run of the mill. I will provide a very interesting perspective from a woman’s standpoint and a lot of laughs," said Mudassar Aziz.

Without confirming the final cast, Aziz mentioned that he is currently working on the sequel, though he’s not ready to make any official announcements yet. He noted that while he enjoys creating sequels, he doesn’t focus on franchises. Reflecting on his previous work, he pointed out that even in sequels like Happy Phir Bhag Jaayegi, memorable characters from the first film remained central. Aziz concluded that decisions regarding the cast and official announcements will be made by the studio and producers.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama has reported that Kartik Aaryan has agreed to return for the sequel to his 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. According to sources, he not only approved of the sequel but also praised the script. The script for the film has been finalized, and the actor is eager to reprise his role from the first film. The same report revealed that once Kartik gave his approval, the makers decided to move forward with the project promptly.

Released in 2019, Pati Patni Aur Woh was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as the female leads. There has been no update yet on whether Ananya and Bhumi will return for the sequel.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Chandu Champion, a biopic about Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film covers various stages of Petkar's life and his accomplishments in sports such as wrestling and hockey. Currently, he is working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where he will reprise his role as Rooh Baba. This upcoming horror-comedy, set to release during Diwali week, also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

