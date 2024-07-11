Kartik Aaryan recalls he turned bitter due to lack of opportunities; says audience's love helped him

Kartik Aaryan made a successful debut in Bollywood with 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. A sequel to it in 2015 was an even bigger success, but the actor didn't get the deserving recognition until Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happened in 2018.

Since SKTKS, Kartik's popularity has gone from strength to strength but there was a long period of 7 years when he was struggling for opportunities. The actor has now revealed that there was a time in his career when he became bitter due to a lack of opportunities.

When Kartik Aaryan turned bitter and went into a shell

In the latest episode of Nikhil Taneja's podcast Be A ManYaar, Kartik Aaryan talked about his struggling phase and the impact it had on his mental and emotional well-being. Recalling the time before Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, when people didn't even know his name and would call him "monologue guy", he said he went into a shell and didn't share it with his parents what he was going through.

Kartik said that he wasn't comfortable opening up in front of his parents because they were doubtful and were scared about his future. He added that he went on to become bitter because he had to stand in queue for opportunities but someone else didn't have to.

The actor said that he's still struggling with that but has come to terms with the reality because it's nobody's fault. Talking about his blessings, he mentioned that the support of the audience helped him overcome negativity and make his own choices. "I think I've been really supported with the audience's love and it's rare the kind of love that they give me. I feel really lucky about that," he said while adding that the loneliness is compensated by my fans.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion which received appreciation from the audience as well as critics. He will be next seen in the highly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. The Anees Bazmee's directorial is slated to hit cinemas on Diwali 2024.

