Kartik Aaryan admits fighting to be 'treated equally' in the industry being an outsider: 'That does end up affecting you'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, recently seen in Chandu Champion, spoke about his experience as an outsider in the film industry. He shared that it’s challenging to gain recognition and opportunities when you’re not from the industry. "It’s harder to get the opportunities, or your work recognized when you’re not from the industry, and that does end up affecting you. You have to learn everything from scratch, find your own footing and fight to be treated equally," he said.

In an interview with GQ India, Kartik Aaryan opened up about managing his mental health as an outsider in the film industry. He acknowledged the challenges of getting opportunities and recognition, noting that not having industry connections can take a toll. Kartik added, "I have, in the past, thought about how different my career would have looked had I received the same sort of treatment as someone who’s always had a foot in the door. It’s taken a lot of introspection and inner work to realize that being an outsider is not a weakness. Everything that I’ve done so far is a product of my own hard work."

Earlier, In the interview with Mid-day, director Kabir Khan highlighted that while box-office results are significant, they aren’t his primary focus. He remarked that any filmmaker claiming the box office doesn’t matter is being disingenuous, as it does play a role. However, he believes that the true measure of a film's success is how it is remembered and talked about over time.

Kabir noted that both Chandu Champion and 83 have seen multiple viewings on OTT platforms, indicating their lasting appeal. He explained that when audiences continually revisit a film, it demonstrates the film's enduring legacy. The director also reflected on his first film, Kabul Express, which had the lowest box-office performance among his projects, yet 18 years later, people still express their appreciation for it. This, he said, shows that there are various ways to assess how a film connects with viewers.

Kartik Aaryan's most recent film, Chandu Champion, is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The movie explores various stages and challenges in Petkar's life, highlighting his achievements in multiple sports, particularly wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan and is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

