The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta's murder-mystery to release on THIS date

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely on a roll this year. She has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. Apart from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn, she also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. Fans have already been waiting for updates regarding the film, and now makers finally delighted the fans with the announcement of its release date.

Today, on July 1, a while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Balaji Motion Pictures made a collaborative post and shared look posters of the film, Buckingham Murders. Both the posters feature Bebo in a challenging yet promising avatar. What adds to the anticipation is that the film has finally got the release date.

The long-awaited film will hit the theaters on September 13, 2024.

Take a look:

