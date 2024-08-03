Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip x Hauli Hauli crossover from Sooryavanshi sets is worth playing on loop; WATCH

Remember when Akshay Kumar shook a leg on Tip Tip Barsa Pani the second time? We are talking about Tip Tip, the track from his 2021 film, Sooryavanshi. Also featuring Katrina Kaif, the recreated track has yet again grabbed our attention on Instagram, courtesy of Akshay. The superstar recently gave us a crossover of Tip Tip and Hauli Hauli, the new song from his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein. And it is a treat for their fans.

On August 3, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of the behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of Sooryavanshi. In the clip, Khiladi Kumar can be seen grooving to Tip Tip with co-star Katrina Kaif. Both the stars are acing the hook step of the song while dancing in the rain on the pathway.

The Khel Khel Mein actor accompanied her post with a caption. "When Tip Tip met Hauli Hauli. If you too are grooving to #HauliHauli and loving every beat, join the fun," the caption reads.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Fans went gaga over their video and dropped their reactions in the comment section. Most of them adored Akshay and Katrina's pair and some of them praised Khiladi Kumar.

A comment reads, "My perfect and dream screen couple. YOU Are so amazing, hot and cute." "Respect to Akshay Kumar," a fan wrote. "Perfect sync Love you AK," reads a comment.

"Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood king," a fan wrote. "Best Jodi, love you both..." one of the comments reads.

"My most favorite on screen couple," a comment reads. A fan called Akshay and Katrina "real Ken and Barbie of Bollywood."

Here are the screenshots of their comments below:

Hauli Hauli, the song from Khel Khel Mein was unveiled on YouTube last week. The track features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

One of the highlights from the song is Akshay and Fardeen's hook step from Heyy Babyy, the title track from the film of the same name.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. It will be released on August 15, this year.

