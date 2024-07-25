Khel Khel Mein song Hauli Hauli OUT: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu deliver groovy track; Fardeen Khan’s Heyy Babyy hook step is unmissable

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaisal, and Aditya Seal are all set to enthrall audiences with their highly anticipated movie Khel Khel Mein. Ever since the announcement, the buzz has been high, and fans have eagerly awaited even the tiniest details about the project. To heighten the anticipation, the makers have released the first track titled Hauli Hauli, a peppy Punjabi dance number.

Khel Khel Mein first track Hauli Hauli out now

The first track from Khiladi Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, titled Hauli Hauli, is poised to be the next big Punjabi dance number. The song features Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In this energetic dance track, the men don kurtas while the women light up the stage in vibrant lehengas and suits. The stars showcase their dancing skills, grooving to the infectious beats of the song. Fardeen Khan and Akshay Kumar even recreated their iconic Heyy Babyy step. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Honey Singh.

Listen to the full song here:

More about Khel Khel Mein

An insider previously told Pinkvilla that Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a comedy of errors focusing on the lives of three couples.

A source mentioned that the project focuses on a group of long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game, which leads to the revelation of their secrets and results in hilarious chaos. It was noted that Fardeen plays one of Akshay's friends in the film and is excited to return to comedy after a 13-year hiatus.

The source mentioned that it's a situational comedy that will have a theatrical release on August 15, 2024. The film was largely shot in London, with a subsequent schedule in Udaipur.

Khel Khel Mein is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

The movie will face a clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2.

