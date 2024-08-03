Khel Khel Mein: Fardeen Khan pens emotional note on his return to big screen after 14 years; calls it journey filled with ‘nostalgia, excitement, gratitude’

Fardeen Khan has returned to showbiz after 14 years and fans are shedding tears of joy. While his comeback project was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, his first theatrical release Khel Khel Mein after such a long hiatus is around the corner. Ahead of its premiere, Khan has penned a long and emotional note over the same.

“This moment is incredibly special and deeply emotional for me as it marks my first theatrical release in 14 years. Returning to the big screen has been a journey filled with nostalgia, excitement, and gratitude,” Fardeen wrote at the start of his note adding how his experience of working with Mudassar Aziz has been incredible.

Interestingly, Fardeen Khan’s last theatrical release Dulha Mil Gaya (2010) was also directed by Mudassar Aziz. Remembering their memories together, the 50-year-old wrote, “MA’s vision and dedication have made this project special for all of us and I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of it.”

Fardeen further hailed the cast and crew of Khel Khel Mein and lauded their talent and passion in bringing the film together in the most beautiful way. He exclaimed, “I will forever be grateful for the warmth, love, and respect shown to me during the making, you’ll made me feel so welcome having been away for so long.”

Advertisement

The Heyy Babyy actor further acknowledged the support of his family friends and especially fans without the support of whom his return wouldn’t have been possible. Fardeen on his concluding note wished that Khel Khel Mein resonates with the audiences and brings as much joy to everyone’s hearts as it has to the makers.

See Fardeen Khan’s emotional post about Khel Khel Mein here:-

Soon after this post went viral, several fans of Fardeen Khan flocked to the comment section and dropped their heartwarming thoughts. One user wrote, “I'm so excited to see Fardeen after a very long time.” Another opined, “I am (we are) very happy to see you on screen after loooooooooong time, stay blessed.”

“Fardeen please be active in Bollywood movies, you are a great star and a legendary actor son. Feroz sir ka naam aap ke active rehne aur kaam karne say hi zinda rahe gaa,” the third added.

Advertisement

Khel Khel Mein, releasing on August 15, 2024, also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. This comedy of errors revolves around three couples and is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi's Fardeen Khan opens up on battling tough times, depression; 'It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection'