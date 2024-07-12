Akshay Kumar says industry is ‘happy’ when his films don't work; recalls his father's advice about being a 'producer’s man'

Akshay Kumar is celebrating the release of his recent movie Sarfira which hit the theatres today (July 12). Box office wise the actor’s luck hasn’t been in his favor for a long time now. Kumar has faced over 10 back-to-back flops in the past few years and now while talking to Galatta Plus, he has said that several people in the industry have been happy seeing his failing films.

Akshay Kumar admits people breaking in celebration over his failure

In the interview, the 56-year-old was asked whether scrutiny around him is higher considering he is a big name in the industry. Akshay Kumar was quick to agree on the same and admitted that people were overjoyed seeing someone’s several films flopping. He added, “People (in the industry) love seeing it. I’ve seen it myself. Inka ye picture nahi chala, other people are happy. (His picture didn’t work)”.

Akshay admitted that this is certainly from people in the industry and not someone from outside. However, despite the trajectory of his career right now, Akshay feels everyone should be consistent with their hard work. Kumar says whether movies work or not, he follows what his father taught him once. Kumar said, “A lot of people will come and give you advice, you follow your own instinct and go straight. Always be a producer’s man; take his pain when a film doesn’t work.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Akshay Kumar to make a cameo in Shraddha Kapoor starrer; gears up for BO clash with his Khel Khel Mein on same day

A brief look at Akshay Kumar’s career

For the unversed, Akshay’s last few years saw several of his films falling flat on the face including Bachchhan Paandey, Samraat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj, and the most recent release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, nothing can stop Khiladi Kumar from his streak as he has several projects lined up, including Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Shankara and Kannappa.

In other news, Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill during the promotions of his film Sarfira along with a few of his crew members. The actor even missed Anant Ambani’s wedding for which he was invited by the groom himself personally.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple is married now; FIRST PIC of newlyweds out