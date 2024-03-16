Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's PICS from set in Pune go viral; shooting for Naadaniyaan? Deets

Following her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her next venture, directed by first-timer Shauna Gautam. Naadaniyaan reportedly stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, as the male lead. Recently, a photo from the shoot surfaced online, which took over social media. The image captures Khushi, Ibrahim, and Orry filming at a private university in Pune.

Leaked picture from Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's movie

A person on Instagram posted a picture of Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orry filming at a private university in Pune. The leaked photo captures Khushi wearing a lovely pink dress paired with a denim jacket, adding to the anticipation surrounding the shoot, Naadaniyaan.

Take a look:

About Naadaniyaan

Dharma Productions is bringing us a romantic comedy called Naadaniyaan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan. This film is expected to be a delightful experience for viewers, given Dharma's reputation for captivating storytelling and enjoyable movies. Excitement is building up as audiences eagerly await this promising project.

Pinkvilla earlier reported, “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original.”

Advertisement

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut

Ibrahim is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' movie Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Director Karan Johar hinted about the film on Instagram, revealing little details about its intriguing storyline. The project has been kept secret for a year, even from the crew, emphasizing the director's decision to maintain suspense. Johar dropped hints about the cast, including a southern superstar, a beloved actress, and a debut actor challenging industry norms.

Khushi Kapoor's work front

Khushi Kapoor stepped into the world of acting through her debut in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. This movie also introduced Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, to the audience. The Archies premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: Is Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor's rom-com backed by Karan Johar titled Naadaniyaan? Here's what we know