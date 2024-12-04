Deepika Padukone flexing toned midriff in swimsuit will make you miss seeing her; check out Homi Adajania's throwback picture from Cocktail

Bollywood’s 2012 romantic comedy-drama Cocktail remains a standout film for its portrayal of modern relationships and friendship dynamics. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. Recently, the director took to his Instagram stories to share an unseen behind-the-scenes picture from the movie's shoot, and we miss seeing DP showing off her toned midriff in a swimsuit.

In the BTS photo, Deepika Padukone is seen relaxing by the poolside with Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, and the director himself. The nostalgic image has brought back fond memories of the beloved film.

Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting a chic black bralette and shorts, flaunting her curves and toned midriff, while Diana Penty is dressed in a floral top and pants. Director Homi Adajania looks dapper, showing off his abs as he steps into the pool.

See the picture here:

Cocktail, a 2012 Indian romantic comedy-drama film that explores the complexities of modern relationships, love, and friendship. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles.

The story revolves around Gautam, a charming flirt, Veronica, a free-spirited party girl, and Meera, a traditional yet strong-willed woman, whose lives intertwine unexpectedly.

Set against vibrant backdrops in London and Cape Town, Cocktail is celebrated for its captivating performances, stylish cinematography, and a memorable soundtrack, including hits like Tum Hi Ho Bandhu and Daaru Desi.

The film is often hailed for redefining urban romance in Bollywood, blending humor, drama, and heartwarming moments seamlessly.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone recently became a mother, welcoming her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple named their baby girl Dua Singh Padukone.

Their daughter was born on September 8, 2024, and nearly a month later, they revealed her name to the public during Diwali celebrations.

At the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ranveer proudly shared that their daughter would make her on-screen debut in the film. He joked, "This movie will feature Lady Singham, Baby Singham, and Simmba," referring to Deepika, their daughter, and his own character in the cop universe.

Ranveer also mentioned that Deepika was pregnant during the filming, with their daughter’s presence felt on set.

Deepika and Ranveer began their romantic relationship while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and were last seen together in Singham Again.

