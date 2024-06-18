EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap reveals why he broke his daughter Aaliyah's room in house; says filming with her is his favorite memory

Anurag Kashyap stands as one of the most esteemed filmmakers in the industry, boasting numerous hits in Bollywood. Beyond his directorial prowess, he is poised to make waves in his upcoming web series, Bad Cop, where he takes on a pivotal role. Anurag's close bond with his daughter Aaliyah shines through on his social media platforms, and he has openly discussed their relationship on several occasions.

Now, the esteemed filmmaker exclusively shared with Pinkvilla the reason behind dismantling his daughter's room in his house. He also disclosed that playing with his daughter is his favorite memory in the house.

Anurag Kashyap shares his favorite memory in the house

While giving a house tour to Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap reminisced about his favorite memory in the home, stating, "My favorite memory in the house is when my daughter and I, when she was little, used to make films on the camera or iPad. She used to direct me, and I used to act, and we used to do everything. That was my favorite memory.

In addition, he reflected on the decision to dismantle her room out of nostalgia, remarking, "This also became the room where my daughter used to stay, which I broke because of a lot of nostalgia. I don't want to think about things that I don't have anymore."

Anurag Kashyap says his daughter's wedding budget matches his film's budget

Previously, during Aaliyah Kashyap's weekly podcast, Young Dumb, And Anxious, she confronted her father for cancelling on her, as they had planned to record the podcast a few weeks prior. Anurag Kashyap, in response, explained that he has been working tirelessly to cover the expenses for his daughter's wedding. The filmmaker disclosed that the budget for Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding matches that of one of his films.

Anurag Kashyap on personal front

Regarding his personal life, Anurag Kashyap has been married twice. His first marriage was to Aarti Bajaj, with whom he shares a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. His second marriage was to actress Kalki Koechlin.

Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire on May 20, 2023, in Bali. Subsequently, the couple held an opulent engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Currently, they are making arrangements for their lavish wedding celebrations.

