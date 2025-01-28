All set for Vicky Kaushal’s mythological-epic Mahavatar? Writer Niren Bhatt revelations about prep will leave you excited

While Vicky Kaushal fans are looking forward to the release of Chhaava, the Sky Force writer who has also written Kaushal’s mythological epic-drama, Mahavatar spilled beans about the intense preparation for the film. He also talked about working on Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer.

After Sky Force, Niren Bhatt is now set to shift his focus to the highly-anticipated, mythological drama, Mahavatar led by Vicky Kaushal. The movie based on the life of Chiranjeevi Parashurama is a "new genre" for them, admits Bhatt.

While speaking with Mid-day, he further admitted that presenting the life of Chiranjeevi Parashurama on the big screen will be a great responsibility for him and director Amar Kaushik.

“It tells the story of Bhagwan Parashurama, who was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. There are lots of references from Bhagavata Purana and 11 other scriptures. There are ancient texts that you can read in libraries, but people don’t read them. They are used mostly for pujas,” he said.

Niren admits that the worlds of Sky Force and Mahavatar are completely different, each film requires rigorous research. He noted, as they did immense research on the Armed Forces, they couldn’t go wrong writing a mythological film.

“You can’t go wrong with either genre. I have already read ancient plays and 11 novels on Parashurama to get all the details right,” he states. The drama is expected to go on floors sometime next year.

In addition to this, Bhatt who has written additional screenplay and dialogues of Sky Force revealed that he dived deep into the historical chapter to portray the real-life heroes with authenticity. He admitted that the film was tricky to write as it was about an Air Force officer who went missing in action. The writer stressed their intense focus on every little aspect, including the jargon, body language, and the code of conduct.

The writer also divulged that they had an Indian Air Force pilot to examine their script. He stated a film based on the Armed Forces has to be validated by them, considering a film that is a tribute to the heroes can't go wrong.

Mahavatar led by Vicky Kaushal was announced last year in November and is poised to release on Christmas 2026.

