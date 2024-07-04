Kill: Ananya Panday reviews Karan Johar-backed film as 'bloody good'; Vicky Kaushal tips his hat off to team

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is all set for the release of his action thriller film Kill. While the film already premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, it’s inching towards its big screen release on July 5, 2024.

On July 3, the makers hosted a special screening of the film which was attended by some of the B-town biggies. Ananya Panday, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, Shanaya Kapoor and others also penned their reviews about Karan Johar’s production venture on social media. Read on!

Bollywood stars review Karan Johar-backed Kill

Soon after watching Kill at the special screening, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared her thoughts about the movie. Reposting the poster of Karan Johar-backed movie, she called it ‘so bloody good’. The Dream Girl 2 actress added, “You cannot miss this one. In theatres this Friday.”

She was joined by Bad Newz star Vicky Kaushal who lauded the team for making the masterpiece. In his review, the actor penned, “What a film! I tip my hat off to each and everyone involved in making this film. People don’t know what’s coming their way.”

Following suit, Ananya’s bestie Shanaya Kapoor heaped praise on the team of Kill. The upcoming actress was mind-blown by it. She penned, “No words. Can’t wait to watch again. Mind blow.” She also tagged the lead actor of the film Lakshya and stated, “You killed it.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Actor Sunny Kaushal, best known for his work in films like Shiddat, Hurdang, and Mili also attended the star-studded premiere of the film. He also reposted Kill’s poster calling it a fantastic ride. Sunny added, “What a fantastic ride this film is. Absolutely enjoyed the film from the first frame to the last. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Actress and content creator Kusha Kapila was next to write a positive review for the movie. She reposted creator Srishti Dixit’s long note about the movie and stated that she was shook at the film. Kusha added, “As Srish says, literal antithesis of Dharma cinema. What an edge-of-the-seat, adrenaline-pumping film that is so committed to telling its story that it doesn’t shy away from any gore.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, and other celebs attended the special screening of Kill.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kill Screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday look ravishing in red, Khushi, Vedang Raina arrive together; Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur join