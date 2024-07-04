Kill Screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday look ravishing in red, Khushi, Vedang Raina arrive together; Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur join

Karan Johar is producing yet another action thriller film titled Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie is all set to release theatrically on July 5, 2024. But before the audience can view and review the film, a star-studded special screening was hosted in Mumbai on June 3.

From Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, many B-town celebs arrived at the red carpet event.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain, Kill first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2023. As the movie inches towards its release date, a screening was hosted in Mumbai.

At the event, rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina came together. While the actress looked stunning in a red dress, her The Archies co-star made heads turn in an all-black outfit.

Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday also made a stylish entry at the event in a short red dress. Keeping her makeup minimal with a pop of color on her lips and hair tied in a messy ponytail, she posed for the paparazzi.

The Night Manager actor, Aditya Roy Kapur, also came in his element, donning a formal gray shirt with pants in a darker color.

Khushi drove down to the event with her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. The Mili actress stuck to the memo and chose a pretty dress in red. Exuding boss lady vibes, she sported a matching handbag and left her wavy hair open.

Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal joined her and brought his swag along. Killing it with his black outfit, the Punjabi-song-obsessed actor looked handsome.

The event was graced by aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor in a red pantsuit. She paired her bright outfit with a plain white round-neck t-shirt. Varun Dhawan, who became a father recently, came in a happy mood to the screening.

Newly-wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made everyone cheer for them as they stepped at the event, hand-in-hand.

The man of the hour, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, didn’t disappoint with his spectacular outfit for his upcoming movie. Don’t miss out on that stunning eyewear that perfectly matches his OOTN.

Two other B-town youngsters, Alizeh Agnihotri and Ibrahim Ali Khan, also attended the special show of the movie Kill. While Salman Khan’s niece rocked the event in a cut-out red dress, Saif Ali Khan’s son looked effortlessly fashionable in a blue and black fit.

Jawan actor Sanya Malhotra was probably the only female at the event who came in a black outfit. The actress stunned in a cutout dress with her naturally curly hair styled open.

Laksh Lalwani, aka Lakshya, who is leading the show, brought swag to the event. The highlight of his outfit is that black and red jacket.

Filmmaker and co-producer of Kill, Guneet Monga, held the hand of her husband, Sunny Kapoor, as she stepped on the red carpet. They were followed by another beautiful couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Other celebs who arrived at the event were Orry, Kusha Kapila, Radhika Madan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more.

