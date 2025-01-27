King: Shah Rukh Khan confirms collaboration with ‘strict’ Siddharth Anand after Pathaan; promises THIS

Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming action entertainer, King. The internet remains hooked on every latest development around the film. And recently, the superstar confirmed that the movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand, with whom he earlier collaborated for Pathaan. SRK also promised that the film would be entertaining and fun.

A video has gone viral on the internet from an event that Shah Rukh Khan attended at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the video, we can see the superstar talking about his upcoming film, King, on the stage. He candidly confirmed Siddharth Anand as the director of the action-entertainer and called the director ‘strict.’

In his signature witty style, King Khan stated, "I am turning 60 in one more year, this year, but damn, I look like 30. I just want to tell you, 'Main kuch cheezein bhool jaata hoon yaar (I forget a few things)." He then revealed that he is not only shooting for the film in Dubai but also in Mumbai. He shared that he would be returning in a couple of months.

Teasing fans with the hints about his film, the superstar quipped, "My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun."

Shah Rukh Khan talks about King

He went on to highlight that he has used so many titles in the past that they’re currently running out of titles. He proclaimed it has been enough of Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan. Now, it will be Shah Rukh Khan in and as King, further admitting that it was "a bit of a show-off."

This left his fans to scream in joy, and the superstar admitted that Dubai and people understand, "Ki King King hota hai (A king is a king)."

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last month that director Siddharth Anand is directeding King and that the filming will begin in March 2025. The film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in the key roles.

