From Ananya Panday to Suhana Khan: Saree trends inspired by B-town Gen-Z divas you need to look out for

Gen-Zs are built different. The mindful yet experimental generation, Gen-Z, is often unconventional in their ways—and the same goes for their couture play. When the opportunity to add contemporary twists to timeless drapes presented itself, these Gen-Z stars showcased their take on sarees, and the results were absolutely flawless.

1. Ananya Panday in a Breastplate Blouse

Ananya Panday, who continues to win hearts with her evolving acting talent, is also lauded by fans for her unparalleled fashion sense and modeling career. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress mesmerized netizens in a Lucknowi phool saree, which she gracefully draped over a sultry breastplate blouse.

The body-cinching blouse featured intricate mirror work over a gold base that impeccably complemented Ananya’s dull pink saree. The mirror-embellished blouse also had strings of dangling mirrors that rested playfully on both her arms. Her Chanderi pink saree boasted meticulous mirror work and embroidery.

The fashion maven adorned her deep-cut V-neck blouse with a royal emerald neckpiece, matching earrings, and a beautiful gajra (floral hair accessory).

2. Khushi Kapoor in a Thigh-Slit Saree

Khushi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable Gen-Z stars in B-town, frequently serving scroll-stopping looks. One such look was her Manish Malhotra pre-draped saree.

Sridevi’s younger daughter nailed the It Girl aesthetic with her saree, albeit in ethnic fashion. The pre-draped saree featured an ivory tulle skirt with a high slit, awe-inspiringly paired with a mesh palla embellished with rainbow Swarovski crystals.

However, the pièce de résistance of her look was the blouse—craftily tailored in Manish Malhotra’s hyped-up underboob style with an open back. The Gen-Z diva stylishly paired her mesmerizing fit with opal earrings.

3. Suhana Khan in a Corset Top Blouse

Another Gen-Z fashionista who swears by Manish Malhotra’s designs—Suhana Khan—channeled a desi siren look in the celebrated label’s red chiffon saree and absolutely slayed the scene.

The showstopper element of her ethnic flair was her corset blouse, embedded with red stones and crystals, which she voguishly styled under the timeless drape. Suhana’s red saree, with its bedazzled border, complemented her gorgeous bronze skin impeccably.

The Khan daughter looked like a glamorous dream in Manish Malhotra’s red saree, and the Gen-Z corset blouse elevated her drape to a whole new level. The trendsetter accessorized her desi glam look with red stone and diamond-encrusted earrings.

Breastplate, thigh-slit, or corset—which Gen-Z twist on the saree resonates with you the most?