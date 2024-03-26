Kiran Rao admits people find her ‘odd-looking’; recalls people trolling Aamir Khan for marrying 'chashmish aurat'

Kiran Rao has been basking in the success of her recently released film Laapataa Ladies. Aamir Khan’s former wife directed the film and has been hearing some positive reviews for the content. Well, during the promotions the director-producer opened her heart out about a lot of things including her personal life, equation with ex-husband Aamir, and more. In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, she spoke about the challenges of releasing a film as a female director.

Kiran Rao on facing criticisms

In the interview, Kiran Rao said that she has faced a certain bias both personally and professionally. She also added that she has developed a thick skin and she thanked all the haters and abuse that came her way after marrying Aamir Khan in 2005. “I don’t even know what scrutiny I’m under because I don’t even read all this. And I feel like that’s a really healthy way to live your life. Because there’ll always be people who find you odd-looking and strange and ask, ‘Aamir Khan ne kis chashmish aurat se shaadi kar li hai’” said Kiran.

The Laapataa Ladies director further added that she has heard all kinds of things in her youth. She is an individual and she has her own mind and beyond a point she does not care.