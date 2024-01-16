Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar announces season wrap; guess which episode topped the charts
If you're a fan of Koffee With Karan, we've got some sad news for you. Season 8 has officially come to an end, and the last episode will be the highly anticipated Koffee Awards.
Koffee With Karan season 8 arrived, it received immense love and topped the charts. The season kickstarted with the dynamic duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Just like always, this season brought together many entertaining pairs that kept us all hooked. After a fantastic run, Karan Johar recently shared on his Instagram stories that the season has come to an end. He even mentioned that the last episode, which showcased Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor, was the ultimate finale.
Koffee With Karan season 8 will wrap up after this week’s Koffee Awards
Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared a picture of him along with the two yesteryear beauties Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. Sharing this picture, KJo wrote, “Topping the charts for the entire season 8!! All 12 episodes!!! Our next is the Koffee Awards which will be the final episode of the season!" In the picture that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director shared, it is written that the Zeenat and Neetu starrer episode is the number 1 most viewed episode with over 5.5 million views for 5 weeks in a row.
Check it out:
The Koffee Awards Season 7 was graced by influencers
In the last season, we saw Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM. These influencers indulge in a fun chat with the host and dished out awards for the best episode, best rapid-fire, and so on of the season. We cannot wait to see who will be gracing this year's Koffee Awards episode.
This season was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Sharmila Tagore-Saif Ali Khan, Zeenat Aman-Neetu Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Not partying during their era to motherhood; 7 times Neetu Kapoor-Zeenat Aman got real
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more