Kriti Kharbanda showers big birthday love on hubby Pulkit Samrat with lovey-dovey PICS; says ‘Tu nahin toh kuch nahin’

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are among those B-town couples who often make their fans smile brightly with their chemistry and lovely presence. Ever since the celebs got into matrimony, they have been using social media to showcase that their union was one of their best decisions. On her husband’s birthday today, December 29, 2024, the actress took to her Instagram and showered big love on him. She also expressed, “Tu nahin toh kuch nahin.” Read on!

Earlier today, December 29, Kriti Kharbanda took to her IG account and dropped several mushy images with the love of her life, actor Pulkit Samrat. She used his birthday as the perfect opportunity to express her undying love for her husband. Along with the adorable photo dump, the Housefull 4 actress also expressed, “Happy birthday to my favourite person, best friend, lover, companion, tour guide, chef, my anything and everything! Kya karti main tere Bina! Tu hai toh Sab hai, Tu Nahin toh kuch Nahin!”

Take a look:

As if this wasn’t enough to make the Fukrey star blush, she took to her IG Stories, reshared the post, and penned, “Happy birthday baby! I love you.”

Take a look:

Months ago, in October this year, the Dolly Ki Doli actor also shared unseen glimpses with his wife to express his proud love for his ‘Drama Queen.’ On Kriti’s birthday, Pulkit stated, “Happy Birthday Drama Queen! @kriti.kharbanda. From sun-up “good mornings” to late-night “why are you still awake” looks, you’re the best version of me and the reason I’ve got my act (mostly) together.”

In the caption, he added, “With you, life’s like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed. Here’s to your beauty, chaos, laughter, and some inside jokes that no one else will ever understand. Forever spinning in your orbit.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, the actors met in 2018. After dating for a couple of years, they got engaged in 2024 and married in March of the same year, as per a traditional ceremony. Kriti and Pulkit have also shared the screen in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish.

