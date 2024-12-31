Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia’s chemistry leaves fans shipping them as they groove to Kya Hua Tera Vada; Nupur and MS Dhoni join

Kriti Sanon has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her rumored relationship with Kabir Bahia. Though the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their vacation pictures and videos often stir up the internet. The two have been vacationing in Dubai, and a video of the duo grooving to Kya Hua Tera Vada has stirred the internet.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which we can see Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon, and their rumored boyfriends, Kabir Bahia and Stebin Ben respectively. The heartwarming clip featured Ben singing Mohammad Rafi’s timeless classic, Kya Hua Tera Vada, while they enjoyed the soulful moment.

Adding to the fun, former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni also joins them and Bahia escorts him. He sweetly gets up to make space for Dhoni to sit and continues to enjoy Ben’s sweet performance. While everyone was grooving to the classic song, Kriti and Kabir’s chemistry caught everyone’s attention.

Take a look

In the video, Kriti was seen in a powder green short dress and pumps with her hair left open, while Kabir looked handsome in all-black look. He was seen dressed in a black shirt paired with matching pants, whereas Nupur was seen in a white dress paired with black boots.

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the rumored lovebirds. A fan wrote, "Kriti is living the life. Looks so radiant and happy," and another user agreed, "For real, nazar na lage." A third fan noted, "Kriti looks to be in best phase of her life both personally & professionally, happy, confident, radiant!" and another user gushed, "Kriti looks so happy also Kabir is so into her."

In addition to this, a fan mentioned, "This is the 'Life' we dream our life to be" while another wished, "inn dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage ps:I hope they get married They look good together!"

It was just a couple of days back a video surfaced on the internet that showed Kriti and Kabir enjoying Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert together. They were also joined by Nupur Sanon, Stebin, and actor Varun Sharma. Prior to that, they also celebrated Christmas together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Hrithik Roshan takes a trip to Dubai with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan and son Hridaan; Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri join