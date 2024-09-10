7 Kriti Sanon movies on Netflix proving her acting brilliance

Kriti Sanon movies on Netflix present a sophisticated array of her acting brilliance. Featuring a blend of compelling dramas and charming comedies, her film collection on the platform highlights her remarkable versatility and engaging presence. Whether you're seeking an emotionally rich narrative or a delightful escape, Netflix offers a refined selection of Kriti Sanon's cinematic achievements.

7 Kriti Sanon movies on Netflix that are popcorn-worthy

1. Crew

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Release Year: 2024

Crew is a comedy-adventure set within the world of the airline industry. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the film follows three vibrant flight attendants whose lives take an unexpected twist when their airline faces financial turmoil.

The narrative, rich in both humor and suspense, sees these women drawn into a whirlwind of mischief and daring plans, from petty theft to plotting an audacious heist involving a wealthy business tycoon. As their circumstances spiral, the story unfolds with sharp wit and an edge of excitement, blending moments of levity with thrilling twists.

Kriti Sanon’s character, like her co-stars', adds a compelling balance of humor and depth, as these women confront extraordinary circumstances with resourcefulness and resilience. It is a delightful mix of laughter and intrigue, celebrating the bond of friendship and the empowerment of women in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

2. Luka Chuppi

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak

Release Year: 2019

Luka Chuppi is a charming romantic comedy that brings Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan together under the direction of Laxman Utekar. Set in the bustling town of Mathura, the film explores the unconventional and often chaotic journey of a couple navigating a live-in relationship in a society where tradition reigns supreme. Kriti Sanon takes on the role of Rashmi Trivedi, an independent and modern woman working as an intern for a local TV station, while Kartik Aaryan portrays Guddu, a well-meaning television reporter who soon falls in love with her.

Rather than following the conventional path of marriage, the couple opts for a live-in arrangement, a decision that triggers a whirlwind of comedic and awkward situations. Their attempt to keep their relationship private quickly unravels into a public circus, as nosy neighbors, relatives, and parents get involved, amplifying the challenges they face in reconciling modern values with traditional expectations.

Advertisement

3. Mimi

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak

Release Year: 2021

Mimi is a touching drama that features Kriti Sanon in a role that has garnered significant praise. Under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the film follows the journey of Mimi Rathore, a vibrant young woman from a small Rajasthan town with aspirations of becoming a Bollywood star. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she agrees to be a surrogate mother for an American couple, motivated by the financial opportunity to advance her career dreams.

The plot takes a dramatic twist when the couple withdraws their desire for the child, leaving Mimi to navigate the trials of single motherhood. Kriti Sanon’s character captures the essence of a young woman confronting the unforeseen complexities of motherhood while maintaining her own ambitions.

4. Shehzada

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal

Release Year: 2023

Advertisement

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film expertly weaves together comedy, action, and drama, offering a rich cinematic experience through its captivating plot and dynamic performances.

In this vibrant drama, Kriti Sanon shines as the romantic lead opposite Kartik Aaryan, who plays Bantu, also known as Shehzada. The storyline revolves around Bantu, a middle-class man who, after enduring years of neglect from his father, discovers that he is the son of a wealthy industrialist. This revelation turns his world upside down, adding layers of intrigue and drama to the narrative.

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Release Year: 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a delightful romantic comedy that has charmed audiences with its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. Under the direction of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film provides a fresh perspective on romance, set in the picturesque small-town of Bareilly.

Kriti Sanon delivers a captivating performance as Bitti Mishra, a lively and independent woman who challenges societal expectations. Her journey takes a turn when she discovers a novel that resonates deeply with her own dreams. Determined to find the author of this impactful book, Bitti's quest leads her into a series of humorous and romantic entanglements.

Advertisement

6. Adipurush

IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

Movie Genre: Mythological, Drama

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh

Release Year: 2023

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a spectacular adaptation of the Ramayana, one of India’s most revered epics. This cinematic endeavor stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as the noble Sita. Kriti Sanon’s portrayal of Sita is both elegant and deeply emotive, bringing to life the character’s strength and devotion with remarkable sensitivity.

7. Dilwale

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

Release Year: 2015

Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a captivating Hindi romantic comedy-drama that boasts an impressive cast and a heartwarming storyline. Kriti Sanon plays Meera, who, alongside Varun Dhawan’s character, becomes entangled in a romantic comedy of errors. Their love story unfolds amidst the backdrop of a family feud, where the younger generation falls for each other without knowing the troubled past that separates their elder siblings.

Diving into Kriti Sanon’s films on Netflix is a fantastic way to infuse some excitement into your mid-week. Her impressive range and magnetic performances are sure to captivate you and provide a refreshing break from the daily grind. So, if you’re looking to add a bit of sparkle to your week, these movies are just what you need. Enjoy the cinematic escape and let Kriti’s on-screen brilliance elevate your mood and energize your week.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon admits feeling 'frustrated' with limited opportunities; 'I wanted something deeper'