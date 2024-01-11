KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor was a 'strict boyfriend'; reveals she never attended 'wild' parties in earlier days

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the most popular and celebrated couples in Bollywood. Both of them were successful actors in their own right and had a long-lasting marriage. Recently, she appeared alongside Zeenat Aman on Karan Johar's famous chat show Koffee with Karan 8. During their chat, she spoke about how strict Rishi was as a boyfriend.

Neetu Kapoor talks about Rishi Kapoor

In the recent episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman were guests. During their conversation, Neetu spoke about her initial days and why she never really partied. She said, "We had a fabulous time, especially with Yash ji (Chopra). We would party in the night, play antakshari, play dumb charades. So, that was like one picnic. That was really-really fun."

The actress then said that Rishi Kapoor was a 'strict' boyfriend' and did not want her to party. "But I had this Rishi Kapoor as my boyfriend. So, I never partied-partied. Because he was always like, yeh nahi karna, woh nahi karna, ghar aajao (don't do this, don't do that, come home). So, I’ve never seen that wild side of partying in those days,” she added.

Kapoor further said that both her mother and boyfriend were very strict: "I was committed and I had a very strict mother and a very strict boyfriend. So, I was torn between both of them."

Neetu Kapoor on spending time with Rishi Kapoor during his last days

During the conversation on the show, Neetu spoke about spending time with Rishi in New York where he was getting treated for cancer. When asked about the insights, she said that she wants to remember the good parts of their relationship. "For me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and our time in New York. So New York was very sad, but we had the best year. I had the best year of my life", she explained.

She also said that Rishi was someone who did not express his emotions openly towards her and their children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Thankfully, he underwent a transformation during his time in New York and as per Neetu, displayed love and affection towards his close ones.

During the rapid-fire round of the show, KJo asked her one thing from her marriage to Rishi she wants Ranbir and Alia Bhatt to adopt from her. In response, she said 'nothing' and stated that every generation is different and she can't expect them to do the same thing.

About Neetu and Rishi Kapoor

Neetu and Rishi dated for quite some time before getting engaged on April 13, 1979. The couple eventually tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Post her marriage, Neetu stepped away from acting to take care of the family. However, she continued making sporadic appearances.

Workwise, Neetu was last seen in the 2022 family comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The film met with mixed reviews and turned out to be a profitable venture. She will be next seen in Letters to Mr. Khanna which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Apart from these, she has also appeared a judge on a television dance reality show.

