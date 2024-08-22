Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana give major update on film's 3rd installment: 'Some parts of the script...'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy Stree 2 is currently winning hearts all over the country. The film, which was released on August 15, 2024, has collected huge numbers at the box office and is looking unstoppable. Now, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, who play pivotal roles in the movie, have given a major update on the next installment of the franchise. Abhishek revealed that some parts of Stree 3’s script are ready.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Abhishek Banerjee, who portrays Jana in the Maddock supernatural universe, discussed Stree 3. He shared that even though making the third part will take some time, it wouldn’t be as long as it did to come with Stree 2. Considering the success of the recently released movie, Abhishek stated that Stree 3 wouldn’t take six years to make.

The actor added, “Some parts of the script are already written. It is going to be a big epic saga, and as an actor, I am dying to be back on that set."

Aparshakti Khurana, who portrays Bittu in the universe, disclosed that the frame of Stree 3 was prepared a long time ago. He mentioned that they are just waiting for director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan to provide more details about the installment.

Earlier, at the trailer launch event of Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan had given a confirmation on the third installment. He said, "Stree 2 is like a mothership,” and shared that the film will give answers to various questions that arose in the first film and will explain many connections. Dinesh added, “We have already written Stree 3, so the gap will be less.”

Coming back to Stree 2, the movie follows the events of its previous part and introduces a new villain, Sarkata. This time, the girls of Chanderi are being targeted. Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky and his gang have to save the town once again, with Shraddha Kapoor’s character adding to the mystery. Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia’s cameos in the film have also received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

