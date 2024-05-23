Laapataa Ladies’ Pratibha Rantta and Sparsh Shrivastava vibe to Aamir Khan’s Aati Kya Khandala; netizens joke ‘Dipak firse galat dulhan le aaya’

The actors of Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha Rantta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava, have not only won the hearts of cinema lovers but have also etched their characters in our memories. The Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan-backed movie has garnered critical acclaim for its heart-touching story, and the actors are basking in its success.

Recently, Pratibha Rantta and Sparsh Shrivastava took to social media and shared a video in which they can be seen grooving together, leaving netizens in splits.

Jaya and Deepak vibe together, netizens heartily miss Phool

Taking to Instagram, Pratibha Rantta and Sparsh Shrivastava shared a collaborative reel. In the video, the duo can be seen playfully dancing and grooving to Aamir Khan's song Aati Kya Khandala. The video is surely winning hearts, but netizens are seemingly worried about Phool.

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens react to video

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One user wrote, "Dipak firse galat dulhan le aaya". Another wrote, "Feeling Sad for Phool". One wrote, "Phool fir se goom gyi kya?". One person wrote, "Phool murjha gai hogi ye video dekhne ke baad". One individual wrote, "Phool ko dhundo bhai". One user commented, "Bhai lekin woh phool station me hai." Another chimed, "galat dulhan hai Bhai".

More About Laapata Ladies

Laapataa Ladies revolves around Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) are recently married. The pair takes a crowded train to Surajmukhi, where Deepak and his family reside. When he arrives at the station late at night, Phool is mistakenly switched by another newlywed on the same train, owing to Deepak's failure to distinguish his wife, whose face is hidden behind a red veil.

Deepak returns home and discovers that the woman he has come with is not his wife, Phool, but rather a lady who identifies herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Rantta).

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

Furthermore, Aamir will also be backing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

