Laapataa Ladies: Vijay Varma reviews Kiran Rao’s ‘firecracker’; says ‘Some films make you fall in love...’

The comedy drama Laapataa Ladies keeps winning hearts even after more than two months of its release. The film marked Kiran Rao’s return to direction and has garnered immense acclaim from the industry. Vijay Varma is the latest to join in and shower it with love.

Vijay has shared his review of the movie and has expressed his wishes to the cast and crew. He even called the film a ‘firecracker.’

Vijay Varma pens heartfelt note after watching Laapataa Ladies

Today, May 24, Vijay Varma took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on the movie Laapataa Ladies, which was released in theaters in March and had its digital release last month. Vijay shared a post of the film on his Stories and revealed that he watched it last night. He wrote, “Late to the party.. watched Laapataa Ladies last night.. it's exceptional!”

He continued, "Many congratulations to @raodyness and her gifted team for this firecracker of a film. It's so inspiring to see young actors blossom this way! A fresh new wave has emerged and it was so needed!"

Lauding the lead cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Rantta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, Vijay added, “@nitanshigoelofficial @pratibha_ranta @ss_this_side @ravikishann sir you guys killed it.”

In another story, Vijay re-shared a behind-the-scenes video of Ravi Kishan from Laapataa Ladies and said, “Bhaaaiisaab kya nazakat wala kaam @ravikishann.”

Have a look at Vijay’s stories!

More about Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's film Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, revolves around the story of two brides who get lost on a train. Presented by Jio Studios, the movie is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan star in pivotal roles.

The film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and hit theaters on March 1, 2024. It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

