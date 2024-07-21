Bad Newz: Ammy Virk pens a sweet note for ‘brother’ Vicky Kaushal; says ‘Just two Punjabi munde planning to take over the world'

Bad Newz, the romantic comedy that hit the silver screen on July 19, 2024, is currently winning the love of the audience. The acting performances of the lead trio, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, have been appreciated by the viewers, along with the humor and the music. Even though Vicky and Ammy’s characters clash with each other in the story, their camaraderie has been a highlight of the promotions. Ammy recently penned a heartfelt note for Vicky and expressed his gratitude.

Ammy Virk describes his experience working with Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal in a sweet note

On July 20, Ammy Virk took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Vicky Kaushal. The duo looked dapper in the photos that depicted their close bond. In one snapshot, they were also seen playfully making a heart with their hands.

In the caption, Ammy talked about their bromance, saying, “From rehearsals to red carpets, it’s been a blast with my brother! @vickykaushal09. Lights, camera, bromance! Couldn’t have asked for a better… Just two Punjabi munde planning to take over the world!”

He added, “Sharing the screen with this gem was an absolute pleasure. Talent ta hai hi, par dil vi bahut vadda veer da (The talent is there but his heart is also very big)… Thank you for the experience bhaji.”

Have a look at Ammy’s post!

Reacting to Ammy’s post in the comments section, Vicky expressed, “Love you veerey! Baba sukh rakhe.”

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal expresses gratitude to the audience for giving love to Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal posted a happy selfie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk after the release of Bad Newz. In the caption, he addressed the audience, stating, “Aapka pyaar is sabto vadda!!! (Your love is the biggest) Sukriya, meherbaani, karam.”

Check it out!

More about Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri’s Bad Newz

The movie, with a runtime of 142 minutes, is directed by Anand Tiwari. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari are the producers. The soundtrack, consisting of songs Tauba Tauba, Jaanam, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and more, has also been praised by the listeners.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba hookstep on audience demand during theater visit; expresses gratitude