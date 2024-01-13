Lohri 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal extend warm wishes; Sunny Deol cherishes 'simpler times'

Lohiri is a popular Punjabi folk festival that is believed to be a celebration of the winter solstice. On this special occasion, several big names from Bollywood took to social media to extend their warm wishes. These names include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and Neha Dhupia among others.

Bollywood stars extend Lohiri wishes

Today, January 13th, is the day to celebrate Lohiri. Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his fans a happy Lohiri. He shared a collage of a picture consisting of a Happy Lohiri text along with Big B throwing peanuts into the fire. He wrote: "T 4889 - Happy Lohri .. 'लोहड़ी दा टक्का दे, रभ थानू बच्चा दे ' ... this is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri .. Maa used to tell us these stories"

Check out his tweet!

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram story to share a video of a bonfire, extending his wishes on Lohiri.

Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram story to share a picture of a dhol and a bonfire to wish people happy Lohiri.

Advertisement

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol shared a picture of himself sitting near a Lohiri bonfire to wish every on this occasion. Its caption read, "Reflecting on the warmth of Lohiri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighborhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times. Wishing everyone very prosperous Lohri."

Apart from these, celebrities like Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol extend wishes on their Instagram stories. Neha Dhupia shared a picture with her children standing near a bonfire.

Workfront of Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and others

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which will release this year. Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan co-starring Rajinikanth.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Sam Bahadur and Duki. He is currently shooting for Chaava and will feature in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Sunny Deol will be doing a film with Rajkumar Santoshi called Lahore 1947 which is backed by Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 17 years of Guru; Amitabh Bachchan calls it 'immaculate and unbeatable'