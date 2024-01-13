Lohri 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal extend warm wishes; Sunny Deol cherishes 'simpler times'
In 2024, Lohiri is being celebrated on the January 13th. On this special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their warm wishes.
Lohiri is a popular Punjabi folk festival that is believed to be a celebration of the winter solstice. On this special occasion, several big names from Bollywood took to social media to extend their warm wishes. These names include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and Neha Dhupia among others.
Bollywood stars extend Lohiri wishes
Today, January 13th, is the day to celebrate Lohiri. Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his fans a happy Lohiri. He shared a collage of a picture consisting of a Happy Lohiri text along with Big B throwing peanuts into the fire. He wrote: "T 4889 - Happy Lohri .. 'लोहड़ी दा टक्का दे, रभ थानू बच्चा दे ' ... this is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri .. Maa used to tell us these stories"
Check out his tweet!
Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram story to share a video of a bonfire, extending his wishes on Lohiri.
Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram story to share a picture of a dhol and a bonfire to wish people happy Lohiri.
Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol shared a picture of himself sitting near a Lohiri bonfire to wish every on this occasion. Its caption read, "Reflecting on the warmth of Lohiri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighborhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times. Wishing everyone very prosperous Lohri."
Apart from these, celebrities like Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol extend wishes on their Instagram stories. Neha Dhupia shared a picture with her children standing near a bonfire.
Workfront of Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and others
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which will release this year. Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan co-starring Rajinikanth.
Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Sam Bahadur and Duki. He is currently shooting for Chaava and will feature in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Sunny Deol will be doing a film with Rajkumar Santoshi called Lahore 1947 which is backed by Aamir Khan.
ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 17 years of Guru; Amitabh Bachchan calls it 'immaculate and unbeatable'
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more