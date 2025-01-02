Janhvi Kapoor says, ‘I should have been there’ as Rekha and Manish Malhotra welcome New Year 2025 together

Bollywood celebrities have been offering a peek into their New Year celebrations. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently dropped a video as he welcomed 2025 with the legendary actress Rekha. Janhvi Kapoor experienced some major fear of missing out (FOMO) and said that she should have been there.

On January 1, 2025, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Rekha. In the clip, the veteran actress held Manish’s hand and ran towards the dining table at his home. She also gave him a sweet hug. Manish was seen wearing a black hoodie and pants, while Rekha donned a beige outfit with a matching head wrap and a brown shrug. She also wore black shades.

Manish also used her song Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par in the background. In the caption, he wrote, “Welcoming 2025 at Home with the one and only Iconic and my Obsession #REKHA.”

Watch the video here!

Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section of the post and stated, “I should have been there for this!!!!?” to which Manish Malhotra replied, “@janhvikapoor when you are back in mumbai we all meet again.”

Fans showered love on Manish and Rekha in the comments. One person said, “Wow! Love the Energy and Enthusiasm that Madam Re has at her age!! #ageisjuatanumber #rekhaji,” while another wrote, “my 2 favourite Icon in one happy frame.”

A user gushed over Rekha’s beauty, saying, “She is the Queen! One heck of everlasting beauty!!!” and another stated, “Absolutely she is such a Legend.” Many others left red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor rang in the new year with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as well as Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Ananya Panday, and more in Jamnagar.

On the work front, Janhvi is set to star in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

Janhvi’s cross-cultural romance movie Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra has also been officially announced.

