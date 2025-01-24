Sky Force: Veer Pahariya offers peek into his favorite day from shoot and it has Sara Ali Khan connection; WATCH

Veer Pahariya has made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force. The film has been released in theaters today, January 24, 2025. He is paired with Sara Ali Khan in the aerial action movie. Recently, Veer offered a peek into his favorite day from the shoot, and it has a connection to Sara. He shared a behind-the-scenes video of their song Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon.

Today, Veer Pahariya engaged in an interactive session with his admirers on his Instagram Stories. A user asked him to share his favorite day from the shoot of Sky Force. In response, the actor dropped a BTS clip from the song Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon, a romantic track featuring him and Sara Ali Khan.

In the short video, Veer is seen sitting on a staircase at a scenic location while Sara, dressed in a red saree, talks to the crew members. Veer plays the guitar and sings the song, with producer Amar Kaushik sitting behind him. The duo looked like they were pointing towards Sara while singing.

Amar Kaushik is present even in the actual music video of the song. Veer captioned the story, “@amarkaushik cameo.”

Veer Pahariya offers glimpse of his favorite day from shoot of Sky Force:

Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon is a love song with vocals by Arijit Singh and Afsana Khan. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

During the interactive session, Veer Pahariya posted another BTS glimpse with Sara Ali Khan. He was seen working out in the gym. In the background, Sara was visible using the treadmill. Veer wrote, “Spot her. 4 am workouts. I respect her dedication.” Check it out!

In Sky Force, Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar play the role of Indian Air Force officers. Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar are also part of the cast.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is now running in cinemas, all set to entertain the audience during the Republic Day weekend.

