Maasi Ananya Panday can’t get enough of Alanna Panday’s son River’s ‘lil snowman’ pics and we totally relate

Ananya Panday has won hearts with her stellar acting skills, and we can't get enough of her on-screen presence. But when it comes to gushing, the actress has her own little obsession—her adorable nephew, River, the son of her cousin Alanna Panday. Recently, she couldn't help but express her love for his ‘lil snowman’ pics on social media, and we absolutely understand why she’s smitten!

On January 8, Alanna Panday shared some heart-melting photos of her son River on Instagram, and they’re bound to brighten anyone’s day. Dressed in a cozy white jacket that covers his entire body, River is all smiles as he enjoys some quality time with his mom. In another shot, he’s seen gazing at the breathtaking snow-capped mountains, looking like the cutest little explorer.

Alanna captioned the post, "My lil snowman." Ananya Panday, the proud maasi, couldn't resist commenting, "What is his face??? I can't," followed by crying, heart, and evil eye emojis. And honestly, we can't either—River is absolutely precious!

Take a look below!

Several fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comment section, gushing over the adorable photos. One user exclaimed, "Omgosh, the first picture! He's turning into such a goofball day by day." Another commented, "Sooo cute baby." Someone else wrote, "Most adorable son."

Another fan simply said, "This babieeeeeeeee." Alanna’s mom, Deanne Panday, joined in, calling River "a little marshmallow man" and playfully added, "Want to eat him up... he’s so yumm!" It's safe to say River is stealing hearts everywhere!

Advertisement

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has several exciting projects lined up. She will star in an untitled Dharma Productions film based on C. Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, which is slated for release on March 14, 2025. Additionally, she has Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae Season 2 in the works, promising a busy and thrilling year ahead.

ALSO READ: Is Ananya Panday ready to get married? Her next 5-year plans amid dating rumors with Walker Blanco will surprise you