Ananya Panday admits she was ‘very happy’ to feature on Fuljhadi packet; ‘Every year, I’d wait for Diwali…’

It was not long ago that Ananya Panday made her big debut on a Diwali phuljhadi (cracker) packet, and her reaction to the moment undoubtedly went viral. In a recent interview, the actress shared how happy she felt being featured on a phuljhadi packet and revealed, "Every year, I'd wait for Diwali, sneakily look at the packets if I was on the packet."

In a recent interview, when asked whether she was more excited about being on the Fuljhadi packet or a magazine cover, Ananya Panday responded that it was the toughest question she had been asked. She mentioned that she was targeting two very different audiences with each but admitted she wasn't sure which one excited her more.

Ananya reflected on how growing up, there was a belief that being featured on a Fuljhadi packet meant you had truly "made it" in life. She recalled eagerly waiting every year for Diwali to see if she was on the packet, and this year, she was especially thrilled to see that it had finally happened.

Ananya Panday celebrated Diwali 2024 with her family, and her cousin Alana Panday shared photos and videos of the celebrations on social media. In one of the clips, Ananya was visibly thrilled upon seeing her picture on a firecracker packet. The actress expressed that it had always been her "dream" to appear on a phuljhadi packet.

In the video, Alana showed Ananya a firecracker packet featuring the actress's photo. Overwhelmed, Ananya joyfully exclaimed, "I'm on a fuljhadi. That's my dream!"

See video here:

She then showed the packet to her mother, Bhavana Pandey, saying, "Mom, I'm on the fuljhadi packet. This (picture) is from my Instagram." The camera later panned to Ananya's uncle, Chikki Panday, who commented that appearing on a firecracker packet was a true sign that Ananya had "arrived."

On the professional front, Ananya will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya.

