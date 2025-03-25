Sharvari is the Cheri-Cheri lady in floral gown and matching coat worth Rs 79,000

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Kanye West Heads to Tokyo to Calm Down Amid Kids' Custody War With Kim Kardashian; Is Bianca Censori With Him?

Test Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth starrer offers intense emotions, revolving around the world of cricket

Taylor Swift Keeps It Romantic With Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Montana With a Third-Wheeling Cupid Twist

New parents Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul receive good wishes from Delhi Capitals in most special way; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

L2 Empuraan: Aamir Khan or Rick Yune; netizens debate over their possible villain role in Mohanlal’s film

Here's How Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown is Celebrating 4 Years of Relationship With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Bang Dream! Ave Mujica Episode 13 Sees Band Return To The Stage; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Royals: Ishaan Khatter admits co-star Zeenat Aman has become one of his ‘favorite people in the world’ while filming series co-starring Bhumi Pednekar

Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony shares cryptic post after she faces backlash for arriving late at Melbourne concert; fans connect dots