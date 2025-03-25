Sharvari is the Cheri-Cheri lady in floral gown and matching coat worth Rs 79,000
Sharvari exudes mesmerizing charm in a floral gown, resembling a goddess in the Garden of Eden. She elevated her spring aesthetic with a matching floral coat.
Sharvari and her stylist, Anaita Shroff, knew they were about to turn heads when they put together this breathtaking floral ensemble. Just when you thought Sharvari had exhausted her supply of stunning silhouettes, she arrived like a vision in this red-carpet-worthy gown. Her timing couldn’t have been better, serving yet another dose of spring fashion inspiration. Let’s break down this slay!
The Munjya actress stunned in a dreamy piece by Saaksha & Kinni, priced at Rs 45,000. The off-shoulder floral gown featured a sweetheart neckline, exuding grace and elegance. Its body-hugging silhouette included a corset-like bodice that flared into a voluminous skirt. The gown’s asymmetrical hemline and sweeping trail added a wild, ethereal touch to the flora-inspired look.
The Effie dress exuded an enchanting charm with its botanical print, showcasing a rich mosaic of colors reminiscent of wild beauty. The whimsical print was further elevated by intricate hand embroidery, adding an authentic and awe-inspiring touch. Its seamless tailoring also featured subtle cut-outs, enhancing the gown’s ethereal appeal.
However, The Taras muse didn’t stop at just the dress—she layered it with a perfectly matching oversized coat, dramatically amplifying her floral flair. Priced at Rs 34,000, the Effie coat from the same label made her ensemble truly stand out. The full-length floral coat featured boxy shoulders and asymmetric lapels, adding a contemporary edge to the dreamy look.
The Maharaj actress elegantly paired her spring ensemble with sleek Bellini Beauty leather heels in a striking red. The luxurious footwear from Aquazzura, reportedly priced at Rs 69,000, added a bold contrast to her floral look.
Keeping her accessories minimal, the fashionista opted for just chandelier earrings, allowing her statement gown to take center stage.
For her makeup, the diva showcased luminous, shimmery skin paired with smudged kohl eyes, creating a raw yet feminine allure. Embracing a French-chic vibe, Sharvari opted for bold scarlet red lips, perfectly complementing her vibrant ensemble. She styled her golden locks in a messy bun, effortlessly enhancing her glamorous yet carefree aesthetic.
