How to style tank tops this summer 2025 ft Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt

If there’s one fashion trend Gen Z would love to hold on to forever, it’s definitely tank tops. Whether for a casual coffee date or a formal look, tank tops have proven to be incredibly versatile and suitable for any occasion. Here, we bring you seven stylish ways to wear tank tops, inspired by your favorite Bollywood actresses.

From Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor, these seven actresses have made a style statement with tank tops, and we can’t wait to decode each of their looks. So, let’s dive in!

1. Shraddha Kapoor

The ever-charming Shraddha Kapoor opted for a tank top to keep things stylish yet comfortable for a regular workday. She wore a vibrant red tank top that added a pop of color to her look. With its round neckline and sleeveless design, the top stood out as both a chic and effortless fashion choice.

To elevate her casual ensemble, the Stree actress paired the red tank top with high-waisted blue wide-leg jeans, creating a balanced silhouette. She completed the look with matching red stilettos, while her accessories— a statement bracelet, golden hoop earrings, and a ring— added the perfect finishing touches. Shraddha kept her short tresses open, styled in soft waves with a side part, exuding effortless charm.

2. Ananya Panday

Never thought a tank top could look so hot? Well, when it’s Ananya Panday, it’s definitely possible! She slipped into a fitted white tank top that hugged her figure like a glove. Keeping it classic yet bold, she paired it with a mini beige skirt featuring a frayed hem and a neat waistband, adding an effortlessly chic touch.

Sticking to a minimal yet striking aesthetic, Ananya skipped heavy accessories and let her makeup do the talking. Her kohl-rimmed eyes stole the spotlight, while glossy lips added the perfect finishing touch. She styled her hair in a half-tied look, with soft strands framing her face for an effortlessly glamorous vibe.

3. Sharvari

The Munjya and Vedaa star, Sharvari, is not only winning hearts with her powerful performances but also making waves with her impeccable fashion choices. During a recent vacation, she kept it effortlessly stylish in a black tank top featuring a scooped neckline and a bold “Feelings” print. For a blend of comfort and style, she paired it with wide-leg blue jeans, creating a relaxed yet trendy look.

Sharvari elevated her casual vibe with a cool white cap and a classy shoulder bag. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for chic round earrings with dangling elements, adding just the right touch of elegance to her ensemble.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Just like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor also gave a bold twist to her tank top look. She opted for a classic white tank top, but the real game-changer was her choice of bottoms—hot shorts with a frayed hem and a high-waist fit, adding a touch of effortless glamour.

Letting her outfit take center stage, Janhvi kept her accessories minimal, styling her look with simple hoop earrings. Her hair was left open in loose waves with a middle partition, enhancing the chic appeal. For makeup, she kept it subtle with kohl-lined eyes, soft-shaded eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick, achieving the perfect balance of casual yet striking.

5. Khushi Kapoor

What if we told you that a casual tank top could be styled with a formal twist? Jaw-dropping, right? Well, Khushi Kapoor proved it’s possible by effortlessly blending casual and power dressing. She layered a classic white tank top with a striped oversized blazer and matching trousers, striking the perfect balance between comfort and boss-babe energy.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet chic, she opted for simple round golden earrings. However, the real showstopper was her makeup—Khushi enhanced her look with brown eyeshadow, long lashes, and glossy lipstick, adding the perfect finishing touch to her statement ensemble.

6. Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s sweetheart, Alia Bhatt, embraced the tank top trend with effortless elegance for a perfect night-out look. She opted for a classic black tank top that accentuated her figure, featuring a round neckline and sleeveless design. To elevate the ensemble, she paired it with chic white flared-leg pants, creating a sophisticated contrast.

Keeping her look sleek and polished, Alia styled her hair in a middle-parted bun. For accessories, she kept it minimal with simple hoop earrings. Her makeup was subtle yet radiant, with a rosy blush glow and glossy lipstick, adding the perfect finishing touch to her effortlessly stylish outfit.

7. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan exuded effortless style and comfort in her chic casual outfit. She opted for a classic white tank top, which she casually tucked into her bottoms for a polished touch. To complete the look, she chose stylish yet comfortable wide-leg jeans, cinched at the waist with a black belt for added definition.

Adding a touch of sophistication, Suhana carried a sleek black bag on her shoulder. She kept her accessories minimal, styling her look with simple hoop earrings. Her hair was left open in a middle-parted style, enhancing her relaxed yet put-together aesthetic.

This summer, elevate your style by recreating these seven stunning tank top looks. Save this for your next fashion inspiration!