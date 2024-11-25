Mallika Sherawat confirms she broke up with BF Cyrille Auxenfans; claims it’s ‘difficult’ to find a worthy man

Mallika Sherawat has been one of the most upfront and bold actresses in Bollywood. At the age of 48, she continues to defy stereotypes and unapologetically lives her life on her terms. The actress who always speaks her heart recently confirmed her breakup with French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans and admited that it's difficult to find a 'worthy man' in today's time.

In a new interview with Times Of India, Mallika Sherawat opened up about her breakup and mentioned, "We broke up; I am single." But she refused to divulg further and mentioned, "It's so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man."

Moving ahead, when she was asked about her opinions on the institution of marriage, the Welcome actress stated she isn't supportive of it but is not against it either. Rather, she is indifferent and feels it depends on individual choices.

In the same conversation, the Murder actress, known for her fearless attitude, criticized the Hindi film industry's belief that actresses lose their relevance with age and there's no second chance for them. Sherawat revealed she wants to alter the notion and noted, "People who say 'Mallika is irrelevant, their thinking is irrelevant. Main thi, main hoon aur main rahungi.” (I was, I am, and I will remain relevant.)

She also tackled the rumors regarding her having undergone plastic surgery and botox, firmly denying them. Mallika emphasized that she appears just as she did in her 2004 blockbuster, Murder, alongside Emraan Hashmi, attributing her youthful look to her disciplined lifestyle, which includes a proper sleep routine and avoiding alcohol and smoking.

For those unaware, the actress began her film career by playing a small role in Jeena Sirf Merre Liye in 2002. She got her first lead role the next year in Khwahish co-starring Himanshu Malik. Some of her notable films include Murder, The Myth, Hisss, The Politics of Love, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was recently seen in the comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri after a long hiatus of two years from Hindi films. She is also looking forward to working on more interesting projects in Bollywood.

