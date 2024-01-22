Manoj Bajpayee's The Fable is 2nd Indian film in 30 years to premiere in Berlin Film Festival competition section

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most interesting and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. In his long and successful career, the actor has appeared in several films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and Raajneeti as well as in the web series The Family Man. The actor will be next seen in a film titled The Fable directed by Raam Reddy which will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The Fable to premiere at Berlin

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in The Fable which is helmed by Raam Reddy. The film is set to have its World Premiere at its upcoming 74th edition in the Encounters Competition of the Berlin International Film Festival. What's interesting is that it is the only second Indian film in the past 30 years to premiere in one of the main competitive sections of the Berlinale festival. It will have an evening premier on the opening day which is mostly reserved for anticipated titles.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless picture was ‘morphed’

In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor spoke about the curiosity generated by his physical transformation. He was referring to his shirtless picture that he shared on New Year's. Manoj revealed that it was morphed and was part of a marketing strategy for Killer Soup. “So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee on Joram's Oscar library entry

While speaking to News18, Manoj Bajpayee expressed his excitement over his film Joram being added to the Oscar library. He said, “It’s a great piece of news that has come to us and I really feel that we’ve come a full circle with this. I don’t work for validation. I work because this is what I wanted to do and this is what I’m passionate about."

He added, “At the end of the day, you’re the best and the biggest critic of yourself. It’s only me who knows how much I could achieve and how much I just left out, how much I missed and how much I lacked in a few places, and that’s a continuous process.”

