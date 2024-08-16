Mary Kom praises Kartik Aaryan’s ‘phenomenal’ performance in Chandu Champion; compares him with Priyanka Chopra: ‘You have raised the bar’

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion has been widely praised for his incredible transformation into an athlete and his exceptional acting. Recently, boxer Mary Kom watched the film and took to social media to applaud Kartik, calling him 'phenomenal' and commending him for raising the bar. She also expressed her admiration for Priyanka Chopra, praising her for her 'incredible attention to detail' in her portrayal of Mary Kom in her biopic.

On August 16, Mary Kom took to Instagram stories to praise Chandu Champion, especially Kartik Aaryan's stunning transformation, which she said 'blew' her mind. She shared photos of herself watching the film at home and expressed her admiration, writing that she had heard a lot about the film and was thoroughly impressed. She also recalled Priyanka Chopra's dedication to detail in her own biopic and commended Kartik for his 'phenomenal' performance, noting that his transformation as an athlete had truly raised the bar.

Earlier, olympic medalist Manu Bhaker also praised Kartik Aaryan and his film Chandu Champion. Taking to Instagram stories, Manu shared a photo of herself watching the film at home. She expressed how relatable the movie was, especially the portrayal of an athlete's journey, struggles, and determination to never give up. She commended Kartik for effortlessly playing the role, noting that as an athlete, she understands the challenges, particularly the preparation scenes. Manu added that he "deserves a medal" for his performance.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan re-shared Manu Bhaker's Instagram story on his own account, expressing his gratitude. He wrote, "Wow!! Thank you. These are the moments I will always cherish, when a real champion like you showers praise on our labour of love! Chandu Champion love and respect for making every Indian proud."

Prominent figures such as Kapil Dev, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, and Shatrughan Sinha, among others, also lauded Kartik Aaryan's impressive performance in Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, stars Kartik Aaryan alongside Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, and Bhuvan Arora. Released on June 14, it marked the first collaboration between Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, slated for release on November 1.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan thanks ‘real champion’ Manu Bhaker for praising his performance in Chandu Champion; ‘These are the moments I will always cherish’