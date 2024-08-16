Kartik Aaryan is enjoying ‘little bit of everything’ with Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali and others in Melbourne; PICS

Kartik Aaryan was lauded for his performance in Chandu Champion. Currently, the actor is representing the team in Melbourne with Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, and the entire team. Minutes ago, he shared a carousel of visuals from day 2 of his trip to the foreign country.

The photo album opens with a selfie of Kartik Aaryan along with Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, and Rima Das, all in one frame. It was followed by a clip of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir with Karan Johar, sitting for a media interaction. All of them then got ready to celebrate India’s independence abroad by pinning little Indian flags on his suits. Don’t miss out on the fun he had shooting some images and promoting his movie.

Take a look:

Earlier, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kartik divulged how the film’s story is similar to his journey. He stated, “A lot. I felt like this journey could be a journey for anyone. A person who dreams of achieving his goals and this is a very underdog story where you feel like if I think of a dream like this and want to achieve it then it's a Chandu Champion story.”

The actor further added that all of us have a Chandu Champion inside us stating that each one of us feels if we play sports, we want to be a winner and try to be at the top level no matter what profession we choose. Expressing the same, he opined, “I was so amazed by the story when I first heard the script and while performing the film, I felt so many times that I could relate to this story. It's like a small-town boy dreaming of becoming something in life.”

For the unknown, the Kabir Khan directorial sports drama film showcases the life and struggles of India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. It was originally released on June 14, 2024. Very recently, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker dropped an appreciation post for the actor for his performance in the movie, after returning from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

