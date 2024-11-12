Meet actor who once sold tea, lottery tickets to make ends meet; went on to work with Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra; and is now considered as…

This actor is a name that resonates with versatility in the world of entertainment. Known for his wide array of talents, he has made a mark as an actor, host, RJ, and comedian, proving time and again that talent transcends the conventional "actor's standards" of looks.

We are talking about Annu Kapoor, whether hosting a lively game show like Antakshari or taking on both comedic and serious roles in films, Kapoor has shown that he can fit into any vessel, no matter the role.

With a career spanning over three decades, Annu Kapoor has been a part of some of Bollywood's most memorable films like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Aitraaz.

Born on February 20, 1956, Annu Kapoor’s journey in the entertainment industry began in the late 1970s. He made his debut as a stage actor in 1979, but it was his breakout role in Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1984), directed by Basu Chatterjee, that put him on the map.

His film debut came in 1983 with Shyam Benegal's Mandi, and his journey from there has been nothing short of spectacular. Over the years, he has been a part of a wide range of Hindi films, television serials, and game shows.

Annu Kapoor’s family background played a crucial role in shaping his artistic journey. His mother, a Bengali poet and trained classical singer, and his father, who owned a traveling Parsi theater company, created an environment of creativity.

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing for Kapoor. Despite initially dreaming of becoming an IAS officer, Kapoor's path led him to acting after he couldn’t complete his studies. Financial struggles saw him starting a tea stall, which failed, and even selling lottery tickets before he found his true calling.

Kapoor’s breakthrough came after he joined the prestigious National School of Drama in Delhi, where he showcased his exceptional talent by playing a 70-year-old character at just 23.

This performance caught the attention of filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who invited him for a meeting and later cast him in Mandi, marking the beginning of Kapoor's successful film career.

Throughout his career, Annu Kapoor has starred in several hit films, such as Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, Jolly LLB 2, and many more, working with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Whether it's playing quirky characters or delivering powerful performances, Annu Kapoor has proven time and again that his versatility knows no bounds.

